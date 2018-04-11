What’s New in Neptune OS 5.0

Neptune OS 5.0 the Linux distribution focused on KDE plasma has been release. This release uses the latest KDE Plasma 5.12 desktop environment along with the KDE Applications 17.12 and KDE Frameworks 5.43.0 software suites. It also promises new ways to run the latest software versions.

Neptune OS 5.0 ships not only with the latest and greatest Plasma LTS release but also features our known Neptune Artwork with beautiful designs for all applications no matter if GTK+2, GTK+3 or Qt4 or Qt5 applications. Combined with our Icon Theme this provides a truly marvelous user experience.

If you don’t like our Theming you can easily switch the Look and Feel and experience a totally different desktop. Neptune already provides several Themes, you can check it from KDE System Settings > Workspace Theme > Look and Feel for the best experience.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 4.14 series kernel ported from Debian Stretch’s Backports repository, which means that it offers support for the latest hardware components available on the market. Neptune OS 5.0 also still sports an easy-to-use USB installer tool. An included Persistent Creator makes it simple to store the operating system to the USB drive. You can update the USB drive installation easily. That makes Neptune a very workable way to access the same files and desktop configurations on any collection of computers.

Neptune OS 5.0 features the KDE Applications 17.12 and latest open source application, including Dolphin File Manager 17.12.3, Gwenview Image Viewer 17.12.3, Okular Document Viewer 1.3.3, Kate text Editor 17.12.3, Konqueror 5.0.97, Amamrok Audio Player 2.9.0, KDElive Video Editor 17.12.3, System Monitor 5.12, Konsole Terminal Emulator 17.12.3, Ark Archiving Tool 17.12.3, Spectacle Screenshot tool 17.12.3.

Neptune OS 5.0 only available for 64 bit system. you can download it here. For more information about this release, you can read at Neptune OS 5.0 release announcement