What’s new in Linux Mint 19.1 Cinnamon Edition

Linux Mint 19.1 cinnamon is the latest release of Linux Mint 19 series, this release brings all the goodies from the Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS (Bionic Beaver) release and brand-new Cinnamon 4.0 desktop environment with new features and updates.

Cinnamon 4.0 as the main desktop of Linux Mint 19.1 brings a new panel layout with a larger and darker design, crispy looking icons, a window list applet that supports app grouping and window previews, and the Mint-Y-Dark theme by default for a more modern look and feel. After installing Linux Mint 19.1, users will be able to choose between the traditional and modern desktop layouts.

the development team adding more improvements to the Mint-Y theme to increase its contrast, making labels on windows look sharper, darker, and stand out against their backgrounds.

Nemo, default file manager Linux Mint Cinnamon edition improved and faster than before. Its code was reviewed and optimized and the result is impressive. The file manager is lightning fast, it feels extremely light and browsing directories is a breeze. It’s never been that fast before and it’s immediately noticeable.

Among other changes coming to the Linux Mint 19.1 release, it now supports for symbolic icons in Redshift, NetworkManager-Applet, MATE Volume Control Applet, and the Onboard on-screen keyboard. The XApp library received an icon chooser to make it easier for the XApps to let users select themed icons and paths.

Linux Mint 19.1 comes with Linux-firmware 1.173.2 and the Linux kernel 4.15.0-20 and includes changes that are supposed to make signing into the desktop more user-friendly. support for installing mainline kernels from the Update Manager in case you need a driver for your hardware that’s only available in certain Linux kernel versions.

Linux Mint 19.1 “Tessa” will be supported for five years, until 2023, and that Linux Mint 19 “Tara” users will be able to upgrade to Linux Mint 19.1 “Tessa” via the in-house built Update Manager utility.

For more information about his release, you can read at Linux Mint 19.1 Cinnamon Edition

Download Linux Mint 19.1 Cinnamon