What’s New in Enso OS 0.2.1

Enso OS 0.2.1 is the latest release of Enso Linux Distribution 0.2 series. This release features Xfce 4.12 series as default desktop environment, include the Panther application launcher, which it can resizing itself on change of the screen resolution and Plank dock installed by default.

Based on Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS and using Linux Kernel 4.4, which means that it offers support for the latest hardware components available on the market. Galal now includes a new windows switcher that lists the active windows in a much more easy to read manner that is more familiar to users than was previously implemented. Enso greeter now applies a nice blur effect onto the set background which was kindly taken from the Deepin project

Enso OS 0.2.1 features the latest open source application, including Thunar file manager 1.6, Firefox Quantum 58, ristretto image viewer 0.8.0, mousepad 0.4.0, Thunderbird Email Client 52.6, Transmission BitTorrent Client 2.84, Task Manager 1.1.0, LibreOffice 5.1, GNOME Music Player 3.18.2, Parole Media Player 0.8.1.

Enso OS 0.2.1 only available for 64 bit system. you can download it here. For more information about this release, you can read at Enso OS 0.2.1 release announcement