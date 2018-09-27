What’s New in Bodhi Linux 5.0

Bodhi Linux 5.0 the latest release of Bodhi Linux has been released by Jeff Hoogland. This release ships with a latest Moksha Desktop 0.3, Powered by Linux kernel 4.15 series and Based on Canonical’s long-term supported Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver).

Bodhi Linux 5.0 promises to offer users a rock-solid, Enlightenment-based Moksha Desktop experience, improvements to the networking stack, and a fresh new look based on the popular Arc GTK Dark theme but colorized in Bodhi Green colors. also comes with a new default wallpaper, new login, and boot splash screen themes, as well as an AppPack version for those who want to have a complete application suite installed by default on their new Bodhi Linux installations.

For Bodhi Linux user want to add some additional application on their system, The developer has provided software manager based on web browser called Bodhi AppCenter that contains ton free open source applications.

Default applications installed by default in Bodhi Linux 5.0 we can mention PCManFM 1.3 as default file manager, midori0.5.11 as defaut web browser, Chromium 68 alternative web browser, ePad as default text editor, PlayOnLinux 4.2, Geany 1.32 IDE, Blender 2.79, GNOME Document Viewer 3.28.2, Inkscape 0.92, Pinta 1.6, Transmission 2.92 BitTorrent Client 2.92, LibreOffice Office Suite 6.0, OpenShot Video Editor 2.4.1, VLC Media Player.