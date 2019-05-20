Pop!_OS 19.04 – Based on Ubuntu 19.04 and Use GNOME 3.32 as Default Desktop

Pop!_OS 19.04 is the latest release of Pop!_OS, based on Ubuntu 19.04 and use GNOME 3.32 as default desktop environment that brings several other features like new icon theme, fractional scaling, permission control for each application, granular control on Night Light intensity among many other changes. Also, include most of the gnome applications 3.32.

The changes that are exclusive to Pop!_OS 19.04, the new Refresh Install option allows you to reinstall the OS without losing your user account and data stored in Home.

The Slim Mode option maximizes your screen real estate by reducing the height of the header on application windows, Dark Mode gives your applications a relaxing ambiance for nighttime viewing. Both Dark Mode and Slim Mode can be activated in the Appearance settings menu.

There’s a separate download option for Nvidia and AMD users to ensure better graphics support and gaming experience: https://system76.com/pop