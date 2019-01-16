What’s New in MX Linux 18 Continuum

MX Linux 18 codename Continuum has been released, this release features Xfce 4.12 as default environment include xfce4 component, based on Debian 9.6 scratch and powered by Linux Kernel 4.19 series, which means that it offers support for the latest hardware components available on the market.

MX Tools graphical tool to make user easy to access most system tasks was improved. selectable themes for installed system grub boot menu and Plymouth boot-splash via MX-boot-options, system-keyboard and system-locale options allow easy access to configuration of system default keyboard and locales management.

The MX Package Installer updates, including faster performance, flatpaks support, and Popular Apps entries, including many popular 3rd party applications (Google Chrome, Skype, discord, etc…). MX-installer (based on gazelle-installer) now includes LUKS encrypted root, home, and swap partition options.

MX-codecs updated to install updated S3 texture packs (important for Valve/Steam games in particular) many, many, many additional packages and ISO repository mirrors via mx-repo-manager.

Other Pre-installed applications that included in MX Linux 18, we can mention : Thunar File Manager 1.6.15, Firefox Quantum 64, Nomacs image viewer 3.8, Thunderbird Email Client 52.9.1, GIMP Image editor 2.10.8, Hexchat 2.12, Transmission Bitorrent Client 2.92, Celementine Music Player 1.3.1, Youtube Browser for SMPlayer 18.11, VLC Media Player 3.0.3, Asunder 2.8, LibreOffice Suite 6.0, FBReader, PDFSuffler 0.6.0, qpdfview 4.14, Archieve Manager 3.22.3, FeatherPad 0.9.1, Xfburn 0.5.5

MX Linux 18 available for 32 bit and 64 bit system. you can download it here. For more information about this release, you can read at MX Linux 18 release notes.