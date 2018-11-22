What’s New in Manjaro 18.0 KDE Edition

Manjaro 18.0 KDE Edition is latest release of Manjaro Linux ships with KDE Plasma 5.14 desktop include KDE Applications 18.08.2 and KDE Framework 5.51. There’s a new Display Configuration widget for screen management which is useful for presentations. Switching primary monitor when plugging in or unplugging monitors is now smoother.

Powered by the latest Long-Term Support of Linux Kernel 4.19, Octopi grapical interface of pamac updated to version 0.9. in manjaro 18.0, The Manjaro Settings Manager (MSM) now provides an easy-to-use graphical interface for installing and removing the many series of kernels. At the time of this release, eight kernel-series are available directly from our binary repositories, from 3.16 series to the latest 4.19 release.

More details about this release you can read at here | Download Manjaro 18.0