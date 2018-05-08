Here’s 15 Things to do After Installing Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Bionic Beaver

So you’ve successfully installed Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. Now what? You probably want to feel more at home with your new operating system. Here our list of things to do after installing Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
Set the Fastest Repository Mirror
Open Software & Updates -> Ubuntu Software -> Download from -> Other -> Select Best Server
Enable additional repositories for more software
Open Software & Updates --> Ubuntu Software -> Canonical Partners
Update your System
sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade sudo apt dist-upgrade
Install Additional Drivers
Open Software & update > Click on “Additional Drivers” Tab
Install Multimedia Codecs and Extras
sudo apt install ubuntu-restricted-extras unrar rar openjdk-8-jre libdvd-pkg
Enable ‘Minimize on Click’ for the Ubuntu Dock
gsettings set org.gnome.shell.extensions.dash-to-dock click-action 'minimize'
Enable ‘Night Light’ for Better Sleep
Settings > Devices > Displays and check the box next to “Night Light”
Unlock hidden settings with GNOME tweak Tool
sudo apt install gnome-tweak-tool -y
Explore GNOME Extensions
sudo apt install chrome-gnome-shell
Open : https://extensions.gnome.org/ from your browser
Install a Better Ubuntu Theme
sudo snap install communitheme
Enable and Start Firewall (ufw) to Enhance Security
sudo apt install gufw -y
Install Favorite Applications
sudo snap install vlc skype spotify slack corebird mailspring gimp simplenote
Install GSConnect (For Android User)
Install GSconnect from here : https://extensions.gnome.org/extension/1319/gsconnect/
Notes : To connect an Android device, install the KDE Connect Android app from the Google Play Store or F-Droid.
For Laptop : Install TLP for Improve Battery Life and Reduce Overheating
Install TLP :
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:linrunner/tlp sudo apt install tlp tlp-rdw sudo tlp start
Install Bleachbit System Cleaner
sudo apt-get install bleachbit