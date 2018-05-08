Here’s 15 Things to do After Installing Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Bionic Beaver

So you’ve successfully installed Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. Now what? You probably want to feel more at home with your new operating system. Here our list of things to do after installing Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

Set the Fastest Repository Mirror

Open Software & Updates -> Ubuntu Software -> Download from -> Other -> Select Best Server

Enable additional repositories for more software

Open Software & Updates --> Ubuntu Software -> Canonical Partners

Update your System

sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade sudo apt dist-upgrade

Install Additional Drivers

Open Software & update > Click on “Additional Drivers” Tab

Install Multimedia Codecs and Extras

sudo apt install ubuntu-restricted-extras unrar rar openjdk-8-jre libdvd-pkg

Enable ‘Minimize on Click’ for the Ubuntu Dock

gsettings set org.gnome.shell.extensions.dash-to-dock click-action 'minimize'

Enable ‘Night Light’ for Better Sleep

Settings > Devices > Displays and check the box next to “Night Light”

Unlock hidden settings with GNOME tweak Tool

sudo apt install gnome-tweak-tool -y

Explore GNOME Extensions

sudo apt install chrome-gnome-shell

Open : https://extensions.gnome.org/ from your browser

Install a Better Ubuntu Theme

sudo snap install communitheme

Enable and Start Firewall (ufw) to Enhance Security

sudo apt install gufw -y

Install Favorite Applications

sudo snap install vlc skype spotify slack corebird mailspring gimp simplenote

Install GSConnect (For Android User)

Install GSconnect from here : https://extensions.gnome.org/extension/1319/gsconnect/

Notes : To connect an Android device, install the KDE Connect Android app from the Google Play Store or F-Droid.

For Laptop : Install TLP for Improve Battery Life and Reduce Overheating

Install TLP :

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:linrunner/tlp sudo apt install tlp tlp-rdw sudo tlp start

Install Bleachbit System Cleaner

sudo apt-get install bleachbit