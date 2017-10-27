What’s New in Ubuntu MATE 17.10

Ubuntu MATE 17.10 the official flavor of Ubuntu 17.10 with MATE desktop has been released and announced by the Ubuntu MATE Developer. This release ships with the latest MATE Desktop 1.18 as default desktop environment include the MATE apps 1.18 and powered the latest Linux kernel 4.13 series.

The most important features that added in Ubuntu MATE 17.10, support for global menus and the Heads-Up Display (HUD) feature that was available in the mutiny, cupertino and Contemporary layouts user interface. The login screen has been changed to Slick Greeter, powered by LightDM, and you can now use the Super key to active menu launchers.

MATE twaek a tool for switch to different user interface layouts now allowing to saving your own custom panel layout using a name of your choosing. Support for indicators was improved as well in this release, which offers the Optimus (for Nvidia GPUs), Bluetooth, Network, Power, Messages, Sound, and Session indicators by default. Also, ship with a Snap app installed by default, namely pulse-mixer, a command-line tool for changing the volume of the PulseAudio sound system.

Caja file manager get some new features line advanced bulk rename, hash checking and replaced caja-gksu with caja-admin. Folder Color now supports custom emblems and properly integrates with the Ubuntu MATE default icon theme.

Ubuntu MATE 17.10 also include the latest pre-installed application such as Firefox 56, LibreOffice 5.4.x , shotwell photo manager 0.26, Thunderbird email client 52.4, transmission 2.92, Rhytmbox Music player 3.4.1, vlc media player 2.2.6 and MATE applications 1.18.

For more details you can read on Ubuntu MATE 17.10 release notes | Download Ubuntu MATE 17.10