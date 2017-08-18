What’s New in OpenMandriva Lx 3.02

OpenMandriva Lx 3.02 is latest release of free and open source linux distribution OpenMandriva Lx. The release comes with the latest KDE software, including KDE Plasma 5.9.5 desktop environment, KDE Applications 17.04 software suite, and KDE Frameworks 5.35.0.

OpenMandriva Lx 3.02 release is powered by the Linux 4.11.3 kernel with UKSM (Ultra Kernel Samepage Merging) enabled by default and BFQ as default I/O scheduler. It also includes the latest systemd 233 init system, Glibc 2.25 core library, as well as GCC 6.3.1_2017.02 and LLVM/clang 4.0.1 compilers. OpenMandriva Control Center received many bug fixes and improvements and Rpmdrake ,the OpenMandriva package management tool update to version 6.0.

On the application side of things, the updated images offer a selection of the most popular projects, including Krita, VLC Media Player, digiKam, SMPlayer, MPV, ShowFoto, as well as the LXQt desktop environment for those who want a lightweight alternative to KDE Plasma 5. Improvements were also added to the integrated F2FS file system for SSD disks.

Download OpenMandriva Lx 3.02 | OpenMandriva Lx 3.02 Release Notes