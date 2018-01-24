What’s New in Nitrux OS 1.0.7

Nitrux OS 1.0.7 is the latest release of Nitrux OS, it now available to download and install on your PC/laptop. Nitrux is a Linux distribution based on Ubuntu suitable for laptops and desktop computers. Nitrux provides all the benefits of the Ubuntu operating system combined with a focus on portable, distributable application formats like AppImages.

Nitrux OS uses the development branch of Ubuntu as a basis using only the core system and then slowly building up to ensure a clean user experience. Nitrux is suitable for newcomers to Linux as well as *nix experienced users. Nitrux uses KDE Plasma 5 featuring Nomad Desktop and the latest KDE Applications.

In this release nitrux 1.0.7 based on development branch of Ubuntu 18.04 and powered by Linux Kernel 4.13 series. Uses the Pacman as default package manager and features the latest version NX Software Center for managing, install and remove appimages applications. For securing desktop and workstastion Nitrux developer including application based on QT Toolkit called nomad firewall and Kvantum Manager a tool for installing, selecting and configuring kvantum themes.

Nitrux OS 1.0.7 features most of KDE Appliactions 18.03 and the latest open source applications, including Dolphin file manager 17.12, Kate 18.03, Chromium 63 as default web browser, OnlyOffice 4.8.6, VLC Media Player 3.0 as defult video player, ShowImage 1.10, Konsole, Spectacle and Babe Music Player

Download Nitrux OS