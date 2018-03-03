What’s New in Netrunner Rolling 2018.01

Netrunner Rolling 2018.01 is the latest release of Netrunner Linux Distributions, it first snapshot in 2018 with the latest update and some new features. As KDE-Focused Linux Distribution this relase ships with the KDE Plasma 5.11.5 as default desktop environment, including KDE Frameworks 5.41 software suites, KDE Applications 17.12, and Qt 5.10.

Based on Manjaro Linux and powered by long-term support of Linux Kernel 4.14, Netrunner 2018.01 also introducing the YaRock Qt music player for streaming online radio, KDE Discover has been pulled back into the default application set, it allow users to install a wide range of packages and it also comes with built-in update capabilities.

The KDE System Settings have been improved by using the new sidebar layout and stacking almost all theming related settings under “Plasma Tweaks.” The desktop effects were tweaked as well in this release, and new artwork was added

Netrunner Rolling 2018.01 features KDE Applications 17.12 and the latest open-source applications, including Dolphin File Manager 17.12, Gwenview Image Viewer 17.12, Konsole Terminal Emulator 17.12, Kate text editor 17.12, KDE System Monitor 5.11, Ark Arcive tool 17.12, Okular 1.3.1, Spectacle Screenshot utility 17.12, Inkscape 0.92, Kdenlive Video Editor 17.12.

Netrunner Rolling 2018.01 only available for 64 bit system. you can download it from Netrunner official Website. For more information about this release, you can read at Netrunner Rolling 2018.01 release announcement