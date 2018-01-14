What’s New in MX Linux 17

MX Linux 17 is the latest release of MX Linux. This release powered by Linux kernel 4.13, based on Debian GNU/Linux 9.3 “Stretch” and using Xfce 4.12.3 as default desktop environment.

Various improvements have been implemented to several of the in-house built tools, such as a larger interface for mx-tools’ dashboard, simpler editing of conky files in mx-conky, and new themes in mx-updater. The mx package installer tool, mx-snapshot, mx-tweak, mx-network-assistant, and mx-iDevice-mounter utilities have also been updated.

MX Linux 17 also ships with all the antiX live features, including persistence up to 20GB, and automatic selection of appropriate drivers for most Broadcom wireless chipsets with minimal user intervention. Being targeted at low-end computers, MX Linux 17 offers a 32-bit PAE kernel for machines with less than 4GB RAM.

MX Linux 17 features the latest open source applications, including the Mozilla Firefox 57.0.2 Quantum web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 52.5 email and news client, LibreOffice 5.4.1 office suite, VLC Media Player 2.7 video player, Clementine 1.3.1 audio player, Xfce4 Terminal 0.8.3 terminal emulator, and LuckyBackup 0.4.9 backup tool.

MX Linux 17 release announcements | Download MX Linux 17