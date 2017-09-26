What’s New in Manjaro Deepin 17.0.5

Manjaro Deepin 17.0.5 is the latest release of manjaro deepin developed by Manjaro Community, this release featuring the brand-new Deepin Desktop Environment 15.4.1 packages with some more Manjaro specific customization and fixes.

Manjaro Deepin 17.0.5 is powered by the same kernel package that available in Manjaro Linux 17.0.5, Linux Kernel 4.9 LTS series, which means that it offers support for the latest hardware components available on the market, including the most recent PC’s and laptops. The distribution also includes all the Manjaro Linux goodies, such as Manjaro-Hello, Pamac software manager, Manjaro-Settings-Manager, Manjaro-Printer, as well as the Calamares, Thus and CLI installers.

Pre-installed applications include in this release is latest deepin Apps, such as deepin file manager 1.5, deepin system monitor, deepin music, deepin screenshots, deepin movie, deepin calendar, deepin terminal. Additionally, the OS includes a great selection of open source applications, among which we can mention Mozilla Firefox 5.5.0.3 as default web browser, Libre Office 5.4 as office suite, GIMP 2.8, transmision, evolution mail client and more.

Download Manjaro Deepin 17.0.5