What’s New in Linux Lite 3.8

Linux Lite 3.8 has been released by Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon, It’s the final release of Linux Lite 3.x series. This release brings various package updates and improvements, include implementation of the TLP power management tool for laptops in the Lite Tweaks utility, better support for the LibreOffice office suite, a new font viewer and installer, and regional support for DVDs.

Linux Lite 3.8 also ships with Xfce 4.12 series as default desktop environment, powered by the Linux 4.4.0-112 kernel from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), features Google-based search page as default homepage in the Mozilla Firefox web browser. Inludes the New Lite Tweaks, New Lite Welcome, New Lite Help Manual, New Lite Upgrade and New Wallpapers.

Free and open source applications are pre-installed in Linux Lite 3.8, including Thunar file manager 1.6 , Firefox Quantum 58.0 as default web browser, ristretto image viewer 0.8, GIMP image editor 2.8, Thunderbird email client 52.2, VLC media player 2.2.2, Document Viewer 3.18, LibreOffice office Suite 5.1, Archive manager 3.16, leafpad text editor 0.8, LX terminal 0.2 and Synaptic package manager 0.83.

The next major release of the Linux Lite will be Linux Lite 4.0, which should be available for beta testing starting this spring, and the final release is expected to land on June 1, 2018. As the Linux Lite 3.x series was based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, the Linux Lite 4.x series to be based on the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Bionic Beaver.

Linux Lite 3.8 available in 64-bit and 32-bit system, you can download both from Linux lite website. For more information about this release you can reads at Linux 3.8 release announcements