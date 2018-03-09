What’s New in KaOS 2018.01

KaOS 2018.01 is the latest release of KDE-focused Linux distro, KaoS Linux. This release features latest packages for the Plasma Desktop, includes Frameworks 5.42.0, Plasma 5.11.5, KDE Applications 17.12.1. All built on Qt 5.10.0. Also ships ships with an alternative desktop enviornment to KDE Plasma, called Liquidshell, which is a lightweight environment that’s still in development at the moment of writing.

Powered by the latest Linux 4.14.14 kernel built with Retpoline support, Intel and AMD microcode firmware updates are also present. KaOS 2018.01 also ships with LLVM/Clang 5.0.1, Boost 1.66.0, ICU 60.2, Protobuf 3.5.1, Glib2 2.54.3, Libcdio 2.0.0, OpenCV 3.4.0, Ruby 2.5.0, and the Calamares graphical installer framework 3.2, which features experimental LVM support.

KaOS 2018.01 features KDE Applications 17.12.1 and the latest Open-Source Applications, include Dolphin File manager 17.12.1, Karbon Vector graphics drawing 3.0.1, Gwenview Image Viewer, 17.12.1, Okular Document Viewer 1.3.1, Kget Download Manager 2.95, Calligra Word Processor 3.0, KDE System Monitor 5.11.5, KDE Pratition Manager 3.3.1, Ark Archiving Tool 17.12.1, Kate text Editor 17.12.1, Kwrite Text Editor 17.12.1, Konsole Terminal Emulator 17.12.1.

KaOS 2018.01 only available for 64 bit system. you can download it from KaOS official Website. For more information about this release, you can read at KaOS 2018.01 release announcement