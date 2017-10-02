What’s New in Zorin OS 12.2

Zorin OS 12.2 has been released and announced by The ZorinOS team, it the second maintenance update to the Zorin OS 12 series, and also the most advances Zorin OS version ever released.

This release featuring the latest Zorin Desktop environment, based on Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS (Xenial Xerus) and powered by the Linux Kernel 4.10 series, which means that it offers support for the latest hardware components available on the market, including the most recent PC’s and laptops.

Zorin OS 12.2 introduces various performance improvements and usability enhancements, such as optimizations to the Zorin Desktop environment with support for full-size peek of docked windows when hovering the mouse cursor over window previews in the panel.

Latest stable release of Wine, a compatibility layer for windows applications, is included on Zorin OS 12.2. It provides support for more windows applications. This supports extends even for Microsoft office 2013, a proprietary productivity suite developed by Microsoft. You can refer Wine guide lines to know more about installation Microsoft Office 2013 on Zorin OS.

For more information you can refer to Zorin OS 12.2 release notes

Download Zorin OS 12.2