What’s New in Ubuntu 17.10 Artful Aardvark

Ubuntu 17.10 code named “Artful Aardvark” has been released and announced by canonical. Features the latest GNOME desktop 3.26 as default desktop environment, powered by the latest linux kernel 4.13 series, which means that it offers support for the latest hardware components available on the market.

Wayland is now used as default display server in Ubuntu 17.10 instead of X11, but you can still use X.Org Server by selecting “Ubuntu on Xorg” option from the login screen, which is now powered by GDM (GNOME Display Manager) instead of LightDM. The Control Center as part of GNOME also updated with new UI, All-new navigation system with all sections listed on the left side of the window at a glance.

The latest application from GNOME 3.26 also included such as GNOME’s Calendar, Terminal, Simple Scan, Logs, Caribou etc., also include latest free open source software LibreOffice 5.4 as default office suite, Firefox 56 as default web browser, thunderbird email client 52.4 Rythmbox music player 3.4.1 and Shotwell photo manager 0.26,

Ubuntu 17.10 Release notes | Download Ubuntu 17.10