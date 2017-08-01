What’s New in Mageia 6

Mageia 6 is the latest version of mageia linux distribution. This release features the current LTS (Long Term Support) version of the KDE community’s desktop environment, Plasma 5.8 include KDE Applications 16.12 and KDE Frameworks 5.32 .

Mageia 6 powered by a kernel from the long-term supported Linux 4.9 series, specifically version 4.9.35, using GRUB2 as the default bootloader replacing GRUB legacy, introduce new package manager DNF replacing urpmi, supporting enhanced problem reporting, tracking of weak dependencies, and detailed transaction information. and comes with a modern graphics stack using the Mesa 17.1.4 3D Graphics Library, as well as both X.Org Server 1.19.3 and Wayland 1.11.0 display servers.

Alternative desktop environments available in Mageia 6 include GNOME 3.24.2, Cinnamon 3.2.8, MATE 1.18, Xfce 4.12.1 and LXQt 0.11, and among some of the most popular apps included we can mention the Firefox 52.2.0 ESR and Chromium 57 web browser, LibreOffice 5.3.4.2 office suite, Celementine 1.3.1, VLC Media player 3, GIMP 2.8 and Mozilla Thunderbird 52.2.1 email and more..

Mageia 6 release announcements | Download Mageia 6