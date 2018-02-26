What’s New in LXLE 16.04.3 Eclectica

LXLE 16.04.3 is latest release of LXLE 16.04.x series. This release brings various package updates and improvements, integrated with various of the components of the MATE and LXQt desktop environments, as well as some from the Linux Mint. The application menu received improvements to its layout and how items are organization, the system theme was tweaked for consistency and LXhotkey replaces the Obkey Openbox key editor.

Based on Lubuntu 16.04 LTS and powered by Linux Kernel 4.4 series, some GTK+ theme tweaks have also been implemented to make Qt apps look better, login and bootloader wallpapers were added for system-wide theme consitency, and various desktop effects like transparency, fading, and shadows are now provided by Compton.

A commandline application for automates the basic system maintenance processes called uCareSystemCore update manager installed by default in LXLE 16.04.3, along with Lubuntu software center and synaptic package mananger 0.83, to allow users to install a wide range of packages.

LXLE 16.04.3 Eclectica features Mate/LXQt/Mint and the latest open source application, including the PCManFM file manager 1.2, Seamonkey Web browser 2.48, GIMP 2.8, Mirage Image Viewer 0.9.5, Parole Media Player 0.8.1, Shotwell Photo Manager 0.22, Enigmail Email Client 1.9, Uget Download Manager 2.2, Libreoffice Office Suite 6.0, Document viewer 3.18 and Pluma text Editor 1.16.

LXLE 16.04.3 Eclectica available in 64-bit and 32-bit system, you can download both from LXLE Official Website. For more information about this release you can reads at LXLE 16.04.3 Eclectica release announcements