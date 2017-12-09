What’s New in Linux Mint 18.3 Cinnamon Edition

Linux Mint 18.3 Cinnamon edition is the latest release of Linux Mint 18 series features Cinnamon Desktop 3.6 as default desktop environment. Cinnamon 3.6 is the largest and most important part of the Linux Mint 18.3 release. It includes loads of improvements, new features and bug fixes.

One of the most notable improvements in Cinnamon 3.6 is the configuration module for Cinnamon spices (applets, desklets, extensions, themes) was completely revamped. Support “window-progress” when an application uses it, its progress is visible in the panel window list and it handled by libXapp. The size and position of the on-screen keyboard are now configurable. Also, supports GNOME Online Accounts. Among other things, this support makes it possible to browse Google Drive and OwnCloud in Nemo.

Linux Mint 18.3 comes with updated components and refinements, but also a bunch of new features, such as a configurable login screen, new System Reports tool for easier reporting of crashes, a dedicated tool for creating system snapshots called Timeshift, and a completely revamped Backup Tool.

Default application include in this release we can mention Firefox Quantum 57 as default browser, Thunderbird email client 52.4, LibreOffice 5.1.6, Transmission BitTorrent Client 2.84, Rhytmbox music player 3.3, HecChat 2.10, GIMP Image editor 2.8, include GNOME apps 3.18 such as (system monitor, baobab, gnome terminal) and X-Apps (Xplayer, Xed, Xviewer, Xreader) received many bug fixes and improvements.

Linux Minx 18.3 “Sylvia” is based on the Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS Xenial Xerus, powered by the Linux 4.10 kernel series by default and will receive software updates and security fixes until 2021.

