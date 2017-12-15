What’s New in Fedora 27 Workstations

Fedora 27 Workstation is the latest release of Fedora Linux Distribution. This release features latest GNOME 3.26 as default desktop environment which offers new features like revamped Settings, color emoji support, and the ability for the system search to display more results at once.

Fedora 27 powered by linux kernel 4.13 series, which means that it offers support for the latest hardware components available on the market. Also comes with the latest version of the Fedora Media Writer utility, which lets users create bootable SD cards with Fedora Linux that they can use for running the operating system on various ARM devices like the Raspberry Pi. It also supports Windows 7 and improves screenshot handling.

The new subsystem that vastly improves audio/video handling under Linux called PipeWire installed by default in fedora 27 and GNOME Builder comes with numerous improvements as well. Examples includes the debugger, the overall design, symbol search and word completion. This release also has enhancements to inline documentation for a better developer experience.

Default application include in this release we can mention the latest Firefox Quantum 57, LibreOffice Suite 5.4, Rhytmbox 3.4.2, Shotwell photo manager 0.27.0 and GNOME applications 3.26 such as (Files, Evolution email client, GNOME Calendar, GNOME Clocks, GNOME Contacs, GNOME Documents, GEdit, GNOME weather, GNOME Archive manager, GNOME disks, GNOME terminal, GNOME system montior).

Fedora 27 release notes | Download Fedora 27 Workstations