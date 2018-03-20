What’s New in ArchLabs 2018.03

ArchLabs 2018.03 is the latest release of Linux distribution based on Arch Linux featuring the Openbox window manager as the primary desktop interface. The project’s latest release ArchLabs 2018.03 brings a few fixes and improvements and improve the user.

Powered by Linux kernel 4.15 series and based-on latest version of Arch Linux. LUKS and encryption is now working, for those security concious users out there you should be all go on the encryption side. There have been a few installer updates, base-devel is included at install time. Also the mirrorlist is optimised at the same time.

Welcome Script called Al-Hello updated, it allow user to easily installing additional applications window and desktop managers. A simple and interactive Bash Frontend for Pacman/Yaourt, Pacli installed by default. It provides simple and advanced Pacman and Yaourt commands in an easy to use text interface.

Once you select the “Install ArchLabs” section of the installer, you will find it now is mostly automated. With the exception of setting passwords, username and hostname. You will also still need to manually set where grub is to be installed. When the base system is setup it automatically dumps you in the configuration menu, so take care you don’t miss this step.

ArchLabs 2018.03 features the latest open source application, including Thunnar File manager 1.6.14, Firefox Quantum 58, Archive Manager 3.26.2, GPicView Image Viewer, Geany IDE 1.33, Audacious Music Player 3.9, Termite V.13, Gparted 0.30.

ArchLabs 2018.03 only available for 64 bit system. you can download it from ArchLabs official Website. For more information about this release, you can read at ArchLabs 2018.03 release announcement