Top 10 Most Popular Linux Distributions of 2017

As the year 2017 comes to an end, it’s time to find out which Linux distributions are most popular. However, the news of the Linux world at the Desktop level was not very surprising, while in the segment of Internet of Things, Blockchain and Cloud, Linux has been one of the systems in the spotlight. Here’s top 10 most popular linux distributions in 2017 :

#01 – Linux Mint

Linux Mint is a very popular Ubuntu based Linux distribution which offers a great stability, speed and an elegant looking GUI to the users. The community of Linux Mint is very active and you can find a solution to almost all the problems you might face during installation or run.

Up until the version 17.X, they used to include all the useful software in the box, but now with 18.X the users have to manually install all the necessary software they want like a multimedia player etc.

#02 – Debian

Debian is one of the oldest Linux distros out there. It offers great security, stability and the largest number of packages for you to choose from. With the recent release of the Debian 9, it is one of the best distros out there.

#03 – Arch Linux

If you’re willing to try a slightly less user-friendly distro, Arch Linux is one of the most popular choices around. Arch allows you to customise your build using the terminal to download and install packages, and it’s particularly handy for developers and those with older machines who may not want unnecessary packages taking up space.

#04 – Ubuntu

If you are a new Linux user or a professional, you would have definitely heard the name Ubuntu somewhere. It is safe to say that it is the most popular Linux distro of all time. It offers a great user interface with very stable updates and patches from time to time. The real strength is in the community, Ubuntu has a huge community so that no new user feels like he is stuck with a problem. All most all the troubles you come across would have the answers in the community blog. Most Linux beginners start with either Ubuntu or Linux Mint as they are super easy to install and set-up.

#05 – Manjaro Linux

The Manjaro Linux is one of the most beautiful distributions, which facilitates the “input” of users in the world of Arch Linux. It is a rolling distro and has full compatibility with Arch repository (AUR – Arch User Repository).

#06 – OpenSUSE

The openSUSE project is a community project sponsored by Novell. By promoting the use of Linux everywhere, openSUSE.org provides one of the most commonly used Linux versions openSUSE for free. The openSUSE project aims to give programmers and Linux enthusiasts the best working tools with a very attractive interface.

#07 – Fedora

Fedora is a distribution sponsored by RedHat and is very popular for including features and technologies that are not seen in other distributions. Fedora is fast, stable and powerful operating system for daily use, built by a community worldwide. Currently, Fedora goes in version 27.

#08 – Solus OS

While this list features many derivatives of popular Linux distros, Solus tries to set itself apart from that crowd. In a very short period of time, Solus has established itself as one of the fastest growing and coolest Linux distros around. It follows the minimalist approach and sports a flat and modern look. It earns the tag of one of the most breathtaking Linux distros around with the help of its Budgie desktop environment.

#09 – Elementary OS

Often called as one of the most beautiful Linux distributions, Elementary OS is all about those looks. The interface is highly inspired by the Apple’s MacOS and is made on the Ubuntu Linux Ecosystem. If you are looking for a simple yet beautiful Linux distro, ElementaryOS would be a great choice

#10 – Ubuntu MATE

Ubuntu MATE is a desktop Linux distribution which aims to bring the simplicity and elegance of the Ubuntu operating system through a classic, traditional desktop environment – the MATE desktop. MATE is the continuation of the GNOME 2 desktop environment which was used as Ubuntu’s default desktop until 10.10 (when it was replaced by Unity). The project began its life as an Ubuntu “remix”, but starting with version 15.04, it was formally accepted as an official member of the Ubuntu family of Linux distributions.