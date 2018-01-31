What’s New in Peppermint OS 8 Respin

Peppermint OS 8 respin is the latest release of Peppermint OS Linux Distribution. This release based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), powered by linux kernel 4.10 series, using LXDE desktop environment with new “Pepirus” xfwm4, GTK+ and icon themes. Also, brings 64 bit and 32 bit installation images. The 64 bit release provides complete support for UEFI systems and secure boot.

Peppermint OS 8 Respin also ships with many improvements : replaces lightdm-gtk-greeter with slick-greeter, makes the default terminal window a bit larger, improves the i3lock lock screen app, disables GTK+ overlay scrollbars, adds mint-translations, and fixes peppermint-proxy-configuration for the 32-bit ISO image.

Another interesting change is the implementation of a desktop right-click context menu item called “Open Peppermint Settings Panel,” which will help you access the Peppermint Settings Panel if you accidentally deleted the xfce4-panel and use the “Panel reset” option to restore the panel to its default state.

The handy Bash script tool can be used to generate one of those nifty terminal theme information + ASCII distribution logos neofetch and screenfetch tools are now available in the repos and will display the Peppermint logo. Also, The new wallpapers from Ray Bilcliff have been added and the default one was changed to Peppermint-3D-Logo-Alternative.

Peppermint OS 8 respin features the latest open source applications, including the Nemo 3.4.7 File manager, Synaptic Package Manager 0.83, Mint Install Software Manager 7.64, OpenVPN 2.4.4, Chromium 63 web browser, Document Viewer 3.18, Transmission 2.84, Archive Manager 3.16, Xviewer 1.2, VLC Media Player 2.2, GNOME Disk 3.18, Dconf Editor 3.18, X-Terminal Emulator 3.4, and Xfce Taskmanager.

Peppermint OS 8 Respin release notes | Download Peppermint OS 8 Respin