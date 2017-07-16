What’s New in Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon Edition

Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon Edition has been released and announced by Linux Mint project, include the latest Cinnamon 3.4 as default desktop environment. Cinnamon 3.4 is the largest and most important part of the Linux Mint 18.2 release. It includes loads of improvements, new features and bug fixes, both to the desktop itself and to the Cinnamon Spices add-ons.

One of the most notable improvements in Cinnamon 3.4 is the handling of desktop icons. Icons can now be automatically aligned on a grid, either in lines or in columns. They can also be automatically sorted in various ways: By name, by size, by type or by modified date. You can also change desktop icon sizes with a click of a button, and desktop icons are now handled in their own separate process, which isn’t tied to other nemo windows

Linux Mint 18.2 based on the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system and powered by the Linux 4.8 kernel, adopts LightDM as default login manager, and many improvements were brought to the Update Manager and Software Sources apps, as well as to all the Xapps. the Blueberry application features a completely revamped user interface for its Bluetooth settings. Along with OBEX file transfer support, Blueberry includes an option to change your computer’s Bluetooth device name.

Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon Release notes | Download Linux Mint 18.2 Cinnamon