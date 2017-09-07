What’s New in Linux Lite 3.6

Linux Lite 3.6 has been released and announced by Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon. This release based on Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS (Xenial Xerus), features Xfce desktop 4.12 as default desktop, powered by long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel, though users can install a wide range of kernels from the distro’s stable repositories.

New release of Linux Lite 3.6 also introduce two major new features. Firstly, Lite Sources is a repository selector that allows you to easily select a software repository nearest to you. When new versions of Linux Lite branded applications are released, you’ll now get much faster download speeds thanks to Lite Sources. The second newest feature for Linux Lite 3.6 is the inclusion of both an online and offline search engine for the Linux Lite Help Manual

Linux Lite 3.6 include with the latest open source app like : Mozilla Firefox 55.0.2 is the default web browser, LibreOffice 5.1.6.2 office suite, VLC 2.2.2 media player, GIMP 2.8.22 image editor and support most of applications from GNOME 3.18 stack.

Linux Lite 3.6 release notes | Download Linux Lite 3.6