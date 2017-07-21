What’s New in Fedora 26 Workstation

Fedora 26 has been released and announced by Fedora Project, including for Workstation, Cloud and Server. Powered by Linux kernel 4.11, include DNF 2.5 as default package manager, GCC 7 as default compiler, systemd-coredump by default, SSSD fast cache for local users, pkgconf as default system pkg-config implementation, and 48bit VA on AArch64 (ARM64) architectures.

Fedora 26 Workstation is the latest version of Fedora’s desktop-focused edition provides new tools and features for general users as well as developers. This release features the new GNOME 3.24 desktop environment, which includes a host of updated functionality including Night Light, an application that subtly changes screen color based on time of day to reduce effect on sleep patterns, The Weather information is now included in the notification area.

Default applications that includes in Fedora 26 Workstation we can mentions : Firefox 54, LibreOffice 5.3, Rhythmbox 3.4.1, Shotwell 0.26 and include most of GNOME Apps 3.24 like GNOME Files, GNOME weather, GNOME Maps, GNOME Contacts, GNOME Software, Gedit and more..

