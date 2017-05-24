BlankOn 10 Tambora – See What’s New

BlankOn 10 tambora is the latest release of Linux Blankon. Linux BlankOn is a Linux distribution developed by the BlankOn Developer Team. This distribution is designed and adapted to the needs of the general computer user in Indonesia. BlankOn Linux is developed openly and together to produce a typical Linux distro of Indonesia, especially for education, office and government.

This release Blankon 10 ships with the latest desktop environment based-on GNOME 3.20 called MANOKWARI, based on Debian and powered Linux Kernel 4.6, introduce BlankOn Installer with brand new UI design and include new icon pack “Tebu Icon” designed by BlankOn Artwork Team

Among the default applications, we can mention LibreOffice version 5.1.4.2 for default office suite. Firefox 47.01, Audacious, VLC Player, GIMP, Inkscape, Geary Email Client, GNOME Calender, GNOME Software and Support most application from GNOME 3.20.

BlankOn 10 Tambora release notes | Download BlankOn 10 tambora