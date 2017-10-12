Here’s 10 Best Linux Desktop Environments

A desktop environment is a suite of tools which make it easier for you to use your computer. Linux users have a choice of many different desktop environments, all with their own styles and strengths. Here, we’ve created a list of the 10 best linux desktop environments.

KDE Plasma Desktop

KDE Plasma is desktop environment by the KDE software community is one of the most customizable graphical desktop environments. It’s available for the Linux family of operating systems. The tools and utilities shipped with KDE Plasma are collectively known as KDE Applications.

GNOME Desktop

The GNOME desktop is a free an open source desktop environment for Unix and Linux operating systems. It is designed with a goal of providing simplicity, ease of access, and reliability to the users. it’s also customizable desktop environment uses the X Window System display server and support for Wayland. Developed under GTK+ toolkit with a focus on productivity as per GNOME’s Human Interface Guidelines.

XFCE Desktop

Xfce Desktop is a lightweight desktop environment for UNIX-like operating systems. It aims to be fast and low on system resources, while still being visually appealing and user friendly. The best part about XFCE is the fact that it is highly customisable. Absolutely everything can be adjusted so that it looks and feels the way you want it to.

Cinnamon Desktop

Cinnamon Desktop is a desktop environment based on GNOME 3, it is the default desktop environment on Linux Mint. Cinnamon can be customised and moulded to work the way you want it to. You can change the wallpaper, add and position panels, add applets to the panels, Desklets can also be added to the desktop which provide news, weather and other key information.

Unity Desktop

Unity is technically not a desktop environment, it’s a graphical shell developed by Canonical for Ubuntu. Unity runs on top of GNOME desktop environment and uses most stock GNOME apps and tools. The Ubuntu team has forked a few GNOME components to better suit the needs of Unity users.

Notes : This project discontinue by canonical, but it’s still used by Ubuntu user that installed LTS version.

MATE Desktop

MATE desktop is an intuitive and appealing desktop environment, that is an extension of GNOME 2. It works on Linux and many other Unix-like systems. MATE is a lightweight desktop environment and highly customisable, you can add panels, change the desktop wallpaper and generally make it look and behave the way you want it to.

Deepin Desktop

Deepin Desktop is a simple, elegant and productive desktop environment originally created for the Linux Deepin distribution. It works on several other Linux distributions as well including Arch Linux, Ubuntu, Manjaro among others, it ships in with some well designed and sleek user interfaces for absolute productivity. Furthermore, it is also user friendly with few configurations available.

Pantheon Desktop

Pantheon desktop is a simple and well-designed desktop environment for Elementary OS, a Windows and MacOS X like Linux distribution. It offers users a clean and organized desktop experience. Due to its simplicity, Pantheon comes with not many visually observable features as compared to other popular desktop environments.

Budgie Desktop

Budgie Desktop is originally desktop environment developed by Solus project for free and open source Solus Linux Dsitribution. Budgie was written from scratch, but tightly integrates with the GNOME stack. With this particular desktop, users will feel perfectly at home (especially if they’ve worked with the Chrome OS platform)

Manokwari Desktop

Manokwari desktop is Desktop shell for GNOME 3 with Gtk+ and HTML5 frontend, developed by BlankOn Developer for free and open source BlankOn Linux Dsitribution originally from indonesia. if you are accustomed to designing for the web or understand programming languages like HTML5 and CSS3, ManoKwari can be easily modified according to your taste.

Summary

Every desktop environment has unique features. So, which desktop environment you use? If we missed any best desktop environments, tell us about them in the comments!